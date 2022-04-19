Ceeze Creative Studio and Russell Athletic Launch "Field Gear"

Pushing forward with its mission to bring meaningful sustainability into the apparel industry, New York City-based creative studio Ceeze steps back into the mix with Russell Athletic for their fourth collaboration, titled "Field Gear."

Don't check out, we get it – sustainability and responsible design can be trigger words. More often than not, they're thrown around as a means of greenwashing without real motion behind them – if we can't see action-based results, why should we believe the intent?

Ceeze understands this, and thanks to its work alongside Russell Athletic, it's putting in the groundwork to make sure that its sustainable mission has strong foundations.

Earlier in the year, this joint vision to create environmentally conscious products birthed the pair's third collaborative collection, which saw the humble hoodie reclaimed and remixed using production scraps.

This creative outlet showcased the studio's ability to make new from old, leading to the creation of "Field Gear" for Spring/Summer 2022.

Pulling pieces from the RA outdoor archive (Russell Outdoors), the upcycled collection sees Ceeze put its own spin on technical hunting and trail-ready apparel, including a utility vest, mountaineer pants, trail shorts, and a field bag.

Each of the pieces has been crafted using upcycled sweatshirts, cactus leather, reclaimed line accents, and hardware. Keeping in line with the founding mission of these collaborative collections, 30% of sales proceeds will be donated to the National Parks Services.

While tinkering away with Russell Athletics' archive, the NYC studio looked to Union's work with Nike to create an inspired Dunk Low of its own. The "Union" SB Dunk Low has been built with a palette pulled from Union LA's "Taupe Haze" Air Jordan 4 through the application of hemp canvas and hairy suede across the sneaker's upper.

For your full custom kit, you can shop Ceeze's "Field Gear" collection and "Union" SB Dunk Low online now.