Giddy Up! Nike's Beloved Dunk Has Gone Tasteful Cowboy

There's no shortage of Nike Dunk sneakers these days. The sportswear giant continuously rolls out Dunk after Dunk, from cool collabs to new in-line colorways.

One may think Nike would eventually, dare we say, run out of ideas for the beloved sneaker model. But nah, the brand is on a roll with its Dunks. Nike has a new Dunk Low "Love and Peace" sneaker coming out, which may ignite fans' love for the shoe all over again (cowboys especially).

The Nike Dunk Low "Love and Peace" sneaker takes a more Western approach to the classic model. Light blue denim wraps the heels, while pre-aged brown leather coats the underlays, giving the sneaker a vintage, yeehaw-worthy feel.

Other standout features of the Nike Dunks include a tan corduroy tongue and removable patches that read "love" and "peace." Finally, creamy waxed brown rope shoelaces tie the sneakers together.

The Nike Dunk Low "Love and Peace" sneaker is just the latest Nike shoe to double down on the denim and corduroy combination. The brand also unveiled the Nike Air Pegasus 2k5 "Light Orewood Brown" earlier this fall, which also marries the two materials.

Nike advanced the case for denim shoes this year with the jean Jordan 1 High and woven denim Air Footscapes.

Nike's Dunk Low has seen a plethora of updates and entirely new versions lately, proving there's Dunk for everyone. Reptile fanatics? Yep. Traditional skaters? Look no further than the Dunk.

Heck, have a formal event coming up and aren't willing to part ways with your sneakers? The Nike Dunk "Brogue" luckily has you covered.

There's no telling what Nike will do next with its Dunk, but these cowboy-worthy "Love and Peace" pairs should keep us all nice and fed in the meantime.