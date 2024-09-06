Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Field General Is an Incredibly Stylish Londoner Now

Written by Morgan Smith

Nike's Field General 82 sneaker is having quite the debut. Off the bat, fashion brand Union LA presented the first collaborative version of the shoe. Since then, Nike has delivered classic general release colorways and fashionable material upgrades. What's next? The slender retro sneaker is heading to London for an incredibly stylish makeover.

Well, to be clear, the sneaker isn't London-made. Instead, the model's name is Nike Field General London, and it's basically a more textural version of the classic sneaker, complete with nods to the city's essence.

The upgraded classic features hairy suede moments and woven foundations for the upper. Meanwhile, buttery leather lands in the remaining spots, which, in this case, are the famous side Swooshes and heel tabs.

Another unique feature of the Nike Field General London sneaker is the "LDN" tag, which is tucked underneath a fuzzy panel, emphasizing its limited edition status. The insoles also have a special touch, with embroidered tags reading "birds chirping" and geographical coordinates, further echoing the city theme.

Nike's Field General London has already landed at a few retailers, including Offspring and END, both London-based sneaker stores (well, of course!).

As of now, it's uncertain whether Nike will make the Nike Field General London sneaker available worldwide. However, this writer, like many sneaker enthusiasts, is hopeful. A sneaker as stylish as the Nike Field General London deserves to be enjoyed by sneakerheads around the globe.

Shop Nike Field General 82

