Nike's New Denim Dunks Are Quietly Stylish (Crisp, Too)

What do Nike and a good ole pair of jeans have in common? They're both classics that will never go out of style. When the two fashion icons meet, we often get stylish mashups, like engineered Swoosh-branded jeans or, in the latest case, Dunk Low sneakers crafted out of delicious denim.

After putting on a textural "cowboy" outfit, the Nike Dunk Low sneaker slips into a fine Canadian tux for its "Armory Navy Denim" drop.

The Nike Dunk "Armory Navy Denim" features crisp denim textures throughout the upper of the low-top Swoosh sneaker. Specifically, overlays offer some nice teal-dyed moments, while the base layers present dark grey denim cuts.

The newest Dunk sneaker also includes a seeming nylon tongue, slightly fuzzy Swoosh, and embroidered branding, which brings some more pleasing textural contrast to the shoe.

Nike's Dunk Low "Armory Navy Denim" sneaker is expected to release sometime in the new year, and it won't be the only denim Nike sneaker hitting shelves.

Nike is anticipated to unleash a few other denim sneakers in 2025, including a jean Air Jordan 4 and an all-new Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 collaboration.

Between the denim Dunks and jean Jordans, 2025 is already shaping up to be a denim obsessive's dream come true.