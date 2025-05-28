CELINE Races Into the Flat Shoe Business

CELINE is finally off to the flat shoe races. After years of slowly building its stylistic street cred with Chalamet-approved dad caps, and Kurt Cobain-flavored skatewear, CELINE is taking its cool factor to new, and substantially flatter heights.

Meet theRacer sneaker, CELINE’s inaugural inductee into the world of flat shoes. Better late than never.

CELINE’s Racer sneaker wears a furry calfskin upper embroidered with CELINE's Triomphe logo in the middle. The outsole is snaggy yet thin with CELINE embossed on the outsole.

Available in black, burgundy, and cream, the luxe low-top sneaker retails for $870 on CELINES's website. This price point is slightly more affordable than other luxury flat sneakers like Chanel's $1,350 suede sneaker or Prada's caved-in Collapse Re-Nylon sneaker, which goes for $975.

Historically, CELINE has shown considerable favor to bulbous silhouettes and thicker outsoles. And even when CELINE does casual sneakers, the maison keeps its established code of luxury at the forefront.

From fat-tongued skate sneakers dipped in suede to full-shearling shredders, even CELINE's most rugged sneakers are palpably regal.

Now, CELINE certainly wasn't first on the scene for the flat sneaker trend but that doesn't mean the brand is behind per se. More like it’s fashionably late (maybe something to do with being in between creative directors?).

In general, though, updating classic sneaker silhouettes has been CELINE’s MO for a while.

And when CELINE does take a page or two out of other sneaker brand's books, like the Converse-coded Alan AS-01 sneaker or its Nike Dunk-ish Trainer low-top, the fashion house still brings in elevated touches like calfskin uppers that extend to the sockliner.

So even though flat sneakers have been stomped down the beaten path and back again, CELINE's Racer sneaker’s luxury composition still brings something new to the table.

