Timothée Chalamet’s Go-To Accessory Is Lowkey Highkey

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Ever since Timothée Chalamet became a bonafide celebrity after starring in Call Me By Your Name, his style has been lauded by fashion media (including this publication). On the red carpet, the actor experiments with fabrics and color, especially on his press tour leading to the December 2023 release of Wonka. But when Timmy wants to, he looks just like a regular 20-something on the streets of New York City and Los Angeles. Except for his accessories, which often belie his “I’m just a regular guy” outfits.

Channeling Willy Wonka throughout most of Fall 2023 gave Chalamet a chance to show out in all sorts of clothes. There was his shiny lavender suit that we said looked like Laffy Taffy (in a good way) and a memorable velvet number, complete with custom Cartier jewels. Given all of the high fashion suits he’s been sporting, it was almost refreshing to see Chalamet dress like a normal human again the week of December 4. Well, almost normal. 

Out with a friend in Beverly Hills, Chalamet was the epitome of casual in a black T-shirt, black athleisure pants, and sneakers. Nothing to see here! Except that he topped off his normcore ‘fit with CELINE’s limited-edition  Wiltern baseball cap, an accessory that retails for just under $600. To be fair, a couple of hundo for a baseball cap is chump change for the actor, and he likely was gifted it — I assume that he wakes up every morning to an assistant unboxing load upon loads of tissue-wrapped goods (Timmy, feel free to weigh in here). 

If I were gifted a limited-edition of anything from CELINE, I would keep it in a glass case in the shambles of my Brooklyn apartment, never allowing it to see the light of day. But for Chalamet, a $590 hat is what he pops on to blend in. It’s his go-to “I don’t want to look rich and famous” hat. He wore it out with Kylie Jenner at the US Open in September, and again on the streets of Paris in October, which means he also packs this hat for international travel (it truly must be a comfort item). He dons it as if it were any old hat, and to him, it is. No judgment, I am just jealous. 

This is something of a pattern for Chalamet, who often dresses up his regular guy outfits with the most lowkey luxe and hard-to-cop accessories and shoes, notably Wales Bonner Sambas and Comme Des Garçons Converse. So if you want to channel Chalamet on your next dress-up outing, you don’t have to sport a metal crop top or a vinyl suit. All you need is a $600 baseball hat, which might be the most accessible item the star owns. 

