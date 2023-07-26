Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Rub-A-Dub-Dub, Three $94 CELINE Soaps in a Tub

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Forget everything you know about bar soap — CELINE is lending the category a perfectly manicured hand.

"Bar soap" might immediately recall the links of Dove and Irish Spring, but CELINE's new line of scented soap is typically opulent. Four popular CELINE fragrances — Parade, Eau Californie, La Peau Nue, and Reptile — are translated into elegant bars mimicking the dodecagon shape that appears throughout the maison's fragrance collection (the brand's perfume bottle caps, candle jars, and more boast 12 sides).

The soaps are even embossed with CELINE's logo — so houseguests will know you have impeccable taste. They're sold in a set of three for $94, making them pricier than designer competitors like Loewe's soap on a rope and Dior's amber-scented scrubber.

CELINE is also set to offer a Triomphe-decorated soap box, priced at $240, along with other bathroom accoutrements including glass containers for cotton swabs and toothbrush cases (if they're anything like CELINE's $890 perfume cases, count us in).

CELINE first introduced its haute parfumerie collection in 2019. Since then, creative director Hedi Slimane has expanded the olfactive line — which boasts celeb ambassadors including Presley Gerber and BLACKPINK's Lisa — to include luxuries like scented paper, candle cases, and perfume-able ceramics.  Clearly, living in luxury is a given for CELINE. Lathering in luxury? Now that's next level.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023