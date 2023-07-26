Rub-A-Dub-Dub, Three $94 CELINE Soaps in a Tub

Forget everything you know about bar soap — CELINE is lending the category a perfectly manicured hand.

"Bar soap" might immediately recall the links of Dove and Irish Spring, but CELINE's new line of scented soap is typically opulent. Four popular CELINE fragrances — Parade, Eau Californie, La Peau Nue, and Reptile — are translated into elegant bars mimicking the dodecagon shape that appears throughout the maison's fragrance collection (the brand's perfume bottle caps, candle jars, and more boast 12 sides).

The soaps are even embossed with CELINE's logo — so houseguests will know you have impeccable taste. They're sold in a set of three for $94, making them pricier than designer competitors like Loewe's soap on a rope and Dior's amber-scented scrubber.

CELINE

CELINE is also set to offer a Triomphe-decorated soap box, priced at $240, along with other bathroom accoutrements including glass containers for cotton swabs and toothbrush cases (if they're anything like CELINE's $890 perfume cases, count us in).

CELINE first introduced its haute parfumerie collection in 2019. Since then, creative director Hedi Slimane has expanded the olfactive line — which boasts celeb ambassadors including Presley Gerber and BLACKPINK's Lisa — to include luxuries like scented paper, candle cases, and perfume-able ceramics. Clearly, living in luxury is a given for CELINE. Lathering in luxury? Now that's next level.