Presley Gerber Is the Face of CELINE's Haute Parfumerie Campaign

CELINE has become a bit of a family affair for the Gerbers in recent months.

Following Kaia re-establishing her relationship with the label for Summer 2022, her brother Presley has now been unveiled as the face of CELINE’s new campaign for Eau de Californie.

Directed by the ever-present (and impressive) Hedi Slimane, the House’s latest Haute Parfumerie fragrance is showcased with a stunning black-and-white visual that sees the 23 year old venture through California, stopping for a game of pool along the way.

It’s not until the film’s final frames that Slimane highlights the fragrance itself, in which it’s found surrounded by the state’s natural, dusty habitats.

On joining the brand, Presley Gerber told Highsnobiety: “It's incredible being able to do some of the same work as my sister. Those memories will last a lifetime."

“CELINE feels like a family, and that makes it more of a lifestyle brand in a good way. I can see my whole family in CELINE,” he continued.

Since the French label launched its Haute Parfumerie collection back in 2011, it’s grown to 11 perfumes in total, all of which have been crafted by Slimane, who herself is a former creator of Maison Christian Dior’s first fragrance line.

You can view CELINE's Haute Parfumerie fragrance campaign featuring Presley Gerber above