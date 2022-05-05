Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sky Ferreira? At the Met Gala? Indie Sleaze Is About to Go High Fashion

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Amid the peacocking and unabashed "pick-me" energy at the Met Gala, a star was quietly reborn.

Sky Ferreira, the queen of tumblr's soft-grunge craze, made a low-key appearance at Monday's shindig, earning the singer the title of Most Unexpected Attendee. Her red carpet arrival was so under-the-radar that most didn't realize she attended until the festivities were over.

When photos of her arrival finally hit the internet, fans went wild — the Givenchy poster-girl was back, and looking just as stylish as a decade ago.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Ferreira, famously selective in her public appearances, confirmed she attended the Gala for one simple reason: to promote her long-awaited album Masochism, her first full-length project since 2013's Night Time, My Time. Still, her presence felt like definitive proof that the internet's "Indie Sleaze" revival is about to go high fashion.

What is Indie Sleaze, you ask? It's a phrase — born online, of course — used to describe the grunge-tinged aesthetic of fashion and culture in the aughts and 2010s. Think photography by Mark Hunter (AKA The Cobrasnake), Cory Kennedy, American Apparel advertisements, Jeffrey Campbell Litas, and of course, Sky Ferreira.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For months now, the resurgence of Indie Sleaze has held the attention of TikTok and Instagram, generating content aplenty. In fact, The Cobrasnake even released a photo book documenting the makings of the aesthetic.

With Ferreira's recent Met Gala attendance and her new album on the way, Indie Sleaze is only bound to get hotter. When fashion inevitably tires of low-rise jeans and butterfly tops, will designers turn their attention to ripped tights, plaid button downs, and skater skirts? Right now, all signs point to yes.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now