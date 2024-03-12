Sign up to never miss a drop
CELINE's First Makeup Product Is Quintessentially French

CELINE is the latest luxury imprint to double down on beauty. The French maison, which launched a fragrance line in 2019, is officially expanding into makeup.

CELINE's new venture, announced via a short film showcasing the brand's Winter 2024 offerings, will debut this fall with a single red lipstick. Housed in a gold sheath embossed with CELINE's logo, the rouge is an ultra-luxe upgrade to the quintessentially French makeup essential.

In January 2025, the full "Le Rouge CELINE" lipstick line, spanning 15 satin-finish shades, will release. A new selection of beauty products will be introduced each season — according to a press release, customers can expect lip balms, mascaras, eyeliners, eye pencils, powder, nail polish, and "blush cases."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

CELINE joins a slew of other brands getting in on fashion's beauty boom. In January, Prada's skincare and makeup line launched in the U.S. Shortly after, Miu Miu announced it signed a licensing deal with L'Oréal.

In the past several months, Rabanne, A.P.C., and Marni have all launched — or announced the imminent launch — of its own beauty lines. Kering Beauté, the conglomerate's in-house beauty division, is currently developing the category for Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a wise move for brands whose wares might not be approachable for your average Joe. A designer bag or coat might cost thousands of dollars, but a lipstick or blush is priced far more accessibly.

That said, expect CELINE Beauté to be an extravagant affair — we're talking about the house that sells $94 bar soap, after all.

