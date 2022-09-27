CHIMI & Tom Greyhound Launch New Peepers

Spring/Summer, Fall/Winter; when it comes to sunglasses, every season is the same. It could be pelting snow and sleet or beaming down orange beams; no matter where you are, there's nothing quite as empowering as throwing on your favorite "leave me alones" – I mean, sunglasses.

Stockholm's very own CHIMI has mastered the art of sunglasses. Refusing to limit itself to a particular style or restrict the bounds of its creativity in crafting the best peepers to elevate any and every 'fit, CHIMI has built an armory the feels as if it expands across several decades of style.

Ensuring the palpability of this feeling is maintained, it's continued to explore eras and moments that have something to offer its catalog – and as it crosses paths with Paris and Seoul-based concept store Tom Greyhound, its Parisian streets and the spectacle of Fashion Week that lead the charge.

While a series of metal frames in a carefully considered selection of beautifully saturated hues have informed the latest arrangement of styles available from CHIMI, the Tom Greyhound collaboration is particularly focused, spotlighting a single frame.

The new style is a unisex cat-eye frame handcrafted from onyx black Mazzucchelli acetate with tonal sunglass lenses. Thanks to its harmonious blend of masculine and feminine codes, resulting in the type of pair you feel compelled to keep glued to your face at all times.

Parisian-cool is the name of the game, and if that's a bit of your flavor, your own pair of CHIMI x Tom Greyhound frames await via CHIMI's online store and Tom Greyhound's physical stores in Paris and Seoul.