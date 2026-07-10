Nike Made High-Tech Red Bottoms for Runners

These may not be the same "bloody shoes" that Cardi B rapped about on her hit song "Bodak Yellow." But Nike's newest Pegasus Premium certainly checks the box.

The "Black/University Red," or "Bred," sneaker features a black upper and red soles. Basically, it's a black shoe with red bottoms, sort like the classic Christian Louboutin heels.

But one thing about these Swoosh "red bottoms?" They're high-tech.

Indeed, the Pegasus Premium maintains all of its state-of-the-art running components, including its triple-stacked sole layered with Nike's best cushioning technologies. At the same time, it also keeps its lightweight technical mesh uppers and grip-tastic rubber soles. It's still stylish as ever, too.

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Yes, the Pegasus Premium sneaker has received many good-looking colorways, plus some spins from tastemakers like A Ma Maniére and Melitta Baumeister.

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With the "Black/University Red" colorway, the brand leans even further into the model's fashion side, essentially making a "Louboutin" for runners.

Speaking of which, the new "Bred" Pegasus Premium sneaker is available on Nike's website for $220.

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