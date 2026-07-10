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Nike Made High-Tech Red Bottoms for Runners

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

These may not be the same "bloody shoes" that Cardi B rapped about on her hit song "Bodak Yellow." But Nike's newest Pegasus Premium certainly checks the box.

The "Black/University Red," or "Bred," sneaker features a black upper and red soles. Basically, it's a black shoe with red bottoms, sort like the classic Christian Louboutin heels.

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But one thing about these Swoosh "red bottoms?" They're high-tech.

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Indeed, the Pegasus Premium maintains all of its state-of-the-art running components, including its triple-stacked sole layered with Nike's best cushioning technologies. At the same time, it also keeps its lightweight technical mesh uppers and grip-tastic rubber soles. It's still stylish as ever, too.

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Yes, the Pegasus Premium sneaker has received many good-looking colorways, plus some spins from tastemakers like A Ma Maniére and Melitta Baumeister.

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With the "Black/University Red" colorway, the brand leans even further into the model's fashion side, essentially making a "Louboutin" for runners.

Speaking of which, the new "Bred" Pegasus Premium sneaker is available on Nike's website for $220.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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