Stüssy Is Doubling Down on Its Excellent Sunglasses

The fact Stüssy makes excellent sunglasses shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The brand’s image is centered around being based in California, a place where the sun is (almost) always shining and, thus, you (almost) always need sunglasses.

Plus, everything Stüssy has put its mind to recently has been excellent, from upcycled boucherouite rugs to its first jewelry line.

It’s gotten to the point where whenever I see that Stüssy is releasing something new, I immediately expect to be impressed. And with its Summer 2024 Eyegear collection, I am, once again, impressed.

The new drop comprises three models — named Rene, Vincent, and Landan — ranging from angular and rectangular frames to more curved, wrap-around shapes. Between all three models, there’s practically something for every face shape.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These all arrive in a standard black variation but the real finesse comes from more eye-catching make-overs: translucent red acetate, snake-skin prints, and multi-colored tinted lenses.

1 / 6 Stüssy

Each of the sunglasses is then finished with Stüssy branding of some form on the lens and on the frame, located outside the temple.

Available on the Stüssy website retailing for $160, this is the second big Stüssy Eyegear release this year, following up from its Spring collection (which was equally headline-grabbing). The brand has been releasing sunglasses through its Eyegear line for some time, however, it normally only releases one big summer collection a year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The increased output of sunglasses gives the impression that Stüssy is doubling down on its Eyegear line — as it should, the quality of Stüssy's sunglasses is too good to go unnoticed.