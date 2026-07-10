Nike SB’s Waviest Navy Sneaker Looks Good, Skates Hard

When Nike's most classic colorways meet one of its most stylish skate models, a very handsome "Midnight Navy" Vertebrae sneaker is born.

The "Midnight Navy" scheme has graced many Nike sneakers over the years, including the original Moon Shoe and even Japan-exclusive Jordan 1s. And now, Nike's cool Vertebrae model has received the famous navy makeover.

Its uppers, which feature a combination of suede and mesh, get washed in the familiar navy color. And the Vertebrae also features classic gum rubber soles and black accents, which helps keep the design lowkey.

When the Vertebrae debuted in 2024, it wasn't your average chunky skate shoe. It was actually quite slim, and almost like a mashup of several Nike performance shoes. It resembled a runner-slash-hoops sneaker that you could skate in.

Nike

It was a good kind of weird skate shoe.

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Nike SB's Vertebrae looks good on a normal day as is, having received many stylish spins, including the classic "Cool Grey" look. But dressed in the famous "Midnight Navy," it's an instant classic.

And the new navy-colored skate shoes are now up for grabs on Nike Korea's website for 109,000 won, which is roughly $72.

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