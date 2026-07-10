LOEWE Cannot Escape the Tomato

Name a sultrier experience than huffing the fumes of a perfectly ripened tomato. No, not the sanitized supermarket version but a real, honest-to-God, plump little heirloom number, with its luminous vine still hanging off it.

That’s the feeling the scnet wizards at LOEWE aimed to capture with the brand’s Tomato Leaves scent. And in a bit of good news for lovers of botanically based scents, there’s now even more of this product to go around: LOEWE Perfumes has expanded the Tomato Leaves lineup with a $90 body scrub and $60 hand cream (paired with a very chic silver-plated metal squeezer), proving that even with a swap of the Spanish luxury house’s creative directors — out: Jonathan Anderson, in: former Proenza Schouler duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez — LOEWE just can’t quit platforming its most viral veggie, for good reason.

No brand has owned the tomato (or, frankly, garden gear) quite like LOEWE. In 2024, when X user @homocowboi commented on an image of a particularly crazy heirloom tomato saying it was “so Loewe I can’t explain it,” his post went viral, garnering tens of thousands of likes — prompting Anderson to create an actual, instantly iconic clutch bag based on the image (Anderson swore that the timing was mere coincidence).

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Though Anderson is now at Dior, McCollough and Hernandez’s vision for LOEWE has, if anything, leaned even more heavily into Spanish luxury house's saucy side, tomato leaves and all. At this very moment, you can make your home smell like the food with its candles, incense sticks, or room spray, then make yourself smell just as vine-ripened via the liquid soap, body lotion, hand cleanser, and, a personal favorite, its almost sculptural $70 brick of solid bar soap — “inspired by Ancient Greek and Roman bathing rituals,” per the product page, and featuring a linen rope.

If there’s such a thing as too much tomato, word hasn’t reached LOEWE HQ (let’s keep it that way). And look, given that the humble fruit and/or vegetable made its way to Europe via Spain in the 16th century, it’s not just fitting that a Spanish brand occupies the throne of King Tomato — it’s historically accurate.

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