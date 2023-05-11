ATTN, NYC: Chloë Sevigny Is Having a Closet Sale

Chloë Sevigny, New York City's quintessential '90s it-girl, is clearing out her closet — and you're invited to sift through her covetable cast-offs.

On May 14, the actor and fashion icon is setting up shop in downtown Manhattan, where the contents of her storage unit will be up for grabs. According to a post on Sevigny's Instagram, shoppers can expect to find "everyday staples, Victorian to indie sleaze, designer & tons of denim. Something for everyone."

If Sevigny's extensive résumé of Very Good Outfits is any indication, you'll find ruffled mini-dresses, leather outerwear, and rompers galore.

The event is part of #NeverWorns, an Instagram series hosted by Liana Satenstein. In it, the Vogue writer interviews stylish stars and industry insiders about their wardrobes, encouraging them to either keep or get rid of pieces they've never worn.

To some, Sevigny's wares are the sale's main attraction. But particularly in-the-know fashion enthusiasts will appreciate the other inimitable figures participating in the event: fashion editors Lynn Yaeger and Sally Singer; Mickey Boardman, former editorial director of Paper magazine; and The Academy, a New York-based brand known for its androgynous, tailored separates.

If you're in NYC, head to 676 Broadway, 2nd floor between noon and 5 p.m. on May 14 to shop Chloë Sevigny's closet.