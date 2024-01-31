Is Fur Back? Celebs Say So

There have been rumblings of fur trending all winter but it took Chloë Sevigny sauntering around her natural habitat, New York City, with the fuzziest of Prada collars to solidify the fact. Fur is back, baby. At least for famous people.

It’s one of those outfits that only an OG It Girl can pull off. A black hoodie, flared skirt, black leather boots, and Vivienne Westwood bag all bundled up in a brown leather Prada coat with a hefty, two-tone shearling collar.

Only Chloë can put all the disparate pieces together in such a way as to make it work. It’s one of the season's definitive looks and a clear co-sign on the whole “fur is back” trend. (Technically, shearling is more leather [sheepskin, specifically] than fur but it falls in line with the ongoing debate, even though Prada no longer uses real fur)

She ain't the only famous person out here in fuzzy stuff, not by a long shot: celebs have been donning faux fur a ton as of late.

Rihanna has long been a fan of a big fur coat though she's been wearing mix of the real deal and faux; for instance, she recently repped a faux fur $10,000 Armani number in Aspen over the holidays. Also in Aspen, Kendall Jenner wore a $27K Pheobe Philo fur. You don’t even need a massive coat or collar to pull fur off — Bella Thorne rocked faux fur shoulders atop a velvet suit at 2024’s Paris Fashion Week for a minimalist take on the look.

Does fur really ever go out of style? Debatable, though it is one of the most controversial textiles out there.

Animal rights activists point to exploitative fur farming practices; others cite arguments that explore a grey area.

Either way, the point has inspired rising demand for faux, or vegan, fur made of man-made materials. However, this material doesn't age well, biodegrades poorly, and often lacks the luster of the real deal.

As such, a number of shoppers are turning to vintage fur coats and jackets, as made clear by a number of TikToks on the subject of fur.

Their POV is simple: these decades-old fur clothes have already existed.

By purchasing them secondhand, you aren't contributing to the contemporary fur trade, which is still supplying furs to fashion brands as evidenced by the textiles used for recent fashion shows.

And so, fur is everywhere right now, of both the real and faux varieties.

And it is a choice, if only because no matter how you wear it, fur is dramatic AF, whether you’re Chloë Sevigny or not.