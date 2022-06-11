Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mugler's SS22 Campaign Is Full of Butt Cheeks & Cheekbones

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Casey Cadwallader's Mugler keeps getting sexier. For Spring/Summer 2022, the creative director created a campaign video — clearly inspired by ball culture — featuring butt cheeks, cheekbones, and A-list stars aplenty.

The 10-minute film immediately floors it, kicking off with Megan Thee Stallion decked out in a denim corset and ass-less, legging-like jeans, constructed with sheer mesh paneling that spirals around the legs.

From then on out, Cadwallader keeps his foot on the gas. The film cycles through an impressive roster of talent — Chloë Sevigny, Bella Hadid, Dominique Jackson, Adut Akech, Lourdes Leon, Eartheater, Amber Valetta, Shalom Harlow — strutting their stuff on the sidewalk, through a studio-cum-warehouse, and later writhing around on top of a stretch limousine.

The film concludes with a more somber tribute to the late Thierry Mugler, who died in January. Ballerina Maria Kochetkova and Vogueing star Barbie Swaee — both dressed in archival Mugler designs — perform what Cadwallader describes as a "call-and-response" of dancing styles, a performance that "embodies the magnetic duality of the Mugler legacy."

As for the clothes, Cadwallader doubles down on what he does best: sharp corseting, slinky tailoring, and bodysuits that accentuate the form in mind-bending ways. He also introduces a new it-item to the mix: extra-large hoop earrings (so large, in fact, that they rest just below the armpit).

There's more Mugler x Jimmy Choo action, too. Knee-high sandals, shiny pumps, and stilettos with lucite heels add extra sex appeal to the collection.

Between the campaign's star appeal and Cadwallader's expertly executed collection, Mugler may have just won 2022.

