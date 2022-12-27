Chris Rock Is Not in the Mood

Chris Rock often strolls around New York's Soho neighborhood, perhaps getting some exercise to unwind or mentally workshopping new material. As one of the rare celebs who lives on the east coast rather than sunny LA, Rock presumably appreciates the privilege living in a walkable city, though you wouldn't know it from the measured glare he wore on a recent stroll.

Decked out in his winter best — Moncler jacket and Off-White™ Nikes included — Rock looked like he was about to break out of The Matrix while walking out and about in NYC on December 20.

Trade the puffer for a trench and keep the shades exactly as they are: no question about it, Rock looked about as badass as anyone can while getting some fresh air. Nothing's gonna ward off autograph seekers better than a good pair of reflective shades.

That being said, Rock's stoic visage belies a friendly guy: of course, he'll take a pic with a fan at the Comedy Cellar.

It's not the first time in recent months that Rock has unexpectedly shown up somewhere in New York, but it certainly is Rock's most intimidating outing.

But nothing wrong with a little RBF, especially when you've got the perfect sunnies for your face shape (fellas buying new frames, take note...).

Rock was most recently on a brief tour with "Team Terf" member Dave Chappelle that ended with Rock performing at Los Angeles' Midnight Mission non-profit and Chapelle getting Elon Musk deservingly booed offstage.

It's par for the course for Rock, who's quite nattily outdressing Dave, by the way: I'll gladly take Rock's Off-White™ Nikes and Beatnik Mocs over Dave's played-out designer kicks.

This preludes Rock's next tour, 2023's Ego Death tour, where he'll presumably be talking about The Slap.

Okay, yes, it's time to acknowledge The Slap. 2022 has been a massive milestone of a year for Chris Rock primarily because of The Slap, like it or not.

It torpedoed Will Smith's public standing, boosted Oscar ratings, and sold a ton of tickets for Rock's tour, so safe to say The Slap was a big, stupid deal.

Hard to imagine anyone's gonna wanna give Rock the business when he's mean muggin' around Soho, though, so get your jokes in while you can — whoops, too late.