Paul Mescal's Got Nothing on Chris Pine's Red Carpet Short Shorts

Look out, Paul Mescal: Chris Pine is coming for your crown. On Wednesday, Pine hit the red carpet in a pair of tiny short-shorts and hiking boots, a 'fit that rivaled Mescal's well-documented penchant for leg-baring bottoms.

This isn't the first time Pine has embraced teeny, tiny pants. Earlier this month, a photo of the actor paying a visit to Langer's Delicatessen in Los Angeles began circulating on Twitter — if you're wondering why the image went viral, just take a look at his bright red, barely there shorts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Pine's latest outing was far more formal an affair than a pastrami sandwich run. Last night, the actor fêted the premiere of his directorial debut, Poolman (which he also stars in), at Vista Theater in Los Angeles.

His outfit was business on top (sorta), hippie uncle on bottom. Pine layered an "I heart LA" tee under a peach jacket accented with a boutonniere. Paired with jorts, tube socks, lace-up boots, and what appear to be Oakley shades, the star looked better equipped for a hike than a Hollywood premiere.

But there was a method to his madness. Pine's baffling 'fit was actually an homage to his Poolman character, Darren Barrenman, an eccentric pool cleaner who gets roped into an undercover corruption investigation.

Cinematic homage or not, Pine's ensemble wasn't too far off from his real-life wardrobe. After all, he has a track record of dressing to the beat of his own drum — just take a look at his impressive collection of grandmotherly sweaters.