Ayo Edebiri Is the New A$AP Rocky (Stylewise)

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Ayo Edebiri is coming for A$AP Rocky's stylish crown. Well, not really, but it sure looks like she is. And by it looks like she is, I just mean that Edebiri is looking supremely cool in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta outfit.

Edebiri was seen flexing full Bottega en route to prep for her much-anticipated SNL appearance on February 3.

Full Bottega is right: Edebiri was layered up for the 50° F weather in Bottega Veneta's Cape Trench ($3,900), printed leather shirt (around $6,600), leather tie ($450), Monsieur loafer ($1,650), and small Andiamo bag ($4,100).

Bottega didn't confirm that it made Edebiri's jeans but even assuming they aren't its denim-printed leather pants ($6,900), that's quite a healthy price point.

Obviously, all of this gear was most likely loaned to the 28-year-old actress through a stylist and it's gauche to focus on the dollar signs when we really should be focused on the objective truth: Edebiri looks incredibly cool.

Remember how good A$AP Rocky made Bottega look in the luxury label's recent paparazzi campaign? Getting some real similar vibes here, especially by way of the trench and tie.

Major compliment, by the way, and also making me wonder if we're seeing the next Bottega Veneta paparazzi campaign unfold before our eyes. Bottega did share image credit with paparazzi site Backgrid, after all...

Anyways, the magic is in how Edebiri, like Rocky before her, makes Bottega's clothes look entirely effortless, but too well put-together to be ordinary. Like, I mentioned the prices earlier but it's really only for reference — it doesn't matter how much your clobber costs if you don't have the juice to own the look.

Rocky was born with it. And Edebiri was too, it appears. The Bear star's infectious, million-megawatt smile certainly helps.

On a technical level, it's a matter of fit. Notice the proportions of the generous coat over untucked shirt, rigid tie, and just-so slouchy jeans. The shoes are chunky enough to catch the pants and the layers above inform a sense of unbothered, billowing ease.

The dad cap, slick hairdo, and coffee cup compound, iterating an aesthetic that I once called yuppiecore. It's a co-opted "young professional" type beat, semi-ironic but entirely sincere about looking damn good.

Plus, if you're gonna borrow anyone's drip, it might as well be one of the most stylish dudes alive.

Image on Highsnobiety
