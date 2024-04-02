Travis Scott's Entire SNL Show Was Full Rick Owens (EXCLUSIVE)

Few people can go full Rick Owens and get away with it and Travis Scott is certainly one of them.

Scott’s SNL performance on March 30 was memorable for many reasons.

Firstly, it was the 32-year-old’s first SNL appearance since 2018 and secondly, it was the global premiere of the official music video for Scott’s “FE!N” track featuring Playboi Carti (who made a surprise appearance).

Thirdly, and perhaps most pertinently, it was a full Rick Owens moment of the highest order for the always immaculately-dressed rapper.

Opening the show with “MY EYES” from Utopia, Scott donned a duo of on-stage outfits throughout his two-song set, both of which were designed entirely by Owens.

From a full leather one-piece jumpsuit to the shorts, blazer, and hoodie combination, Scott went pedal to the metal with Owens on SNL, which was being hosted for the first time by American stand-up comedian and actor, Ramy Youssef.

As if that isn’t enough Rick Owens for one human to chew on, the set Scott performed on was also envisioned by Owens alongside his life partner Michèle Lamy.

Scott’s SNL performance itself has gotten as much love as his boxy Owens fits in the proceeding days, which isn’t surprising considering the hardcore following both names have.

2024 could prove to be a big year for Scott, especially if the speculated revival of Cacti, his hard seltzer brand, comes to fruition.

That said, showcasing a full Rick Owens moment on SNL with a cameo from Playboi Carti on a set designed by Owens and Lamy might be quite hard to beat.

Then again, this is Travis Scott we’re talking about.