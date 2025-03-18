It Took Liam Gallagher to Bring Back Clarks' Genius Archival Desert Boot

Liam Gallagher, frontman of the chart-topping, record-breaking Britpop band Oasis, has a genuine deep-rooted affinity with Clarks. To the extent that he’s fluent in the British shoemaker's obscure deep-cuts.

For example, the discontinued Clarks Rambler. Gallagher took to Twitter urging Clarks to bring the shoe back and, in 2022, they did through a debut collaboration with the singer. Now, they’re following that shoe up with another little-known treasure from the Clarks archives.

The Clarks Desert Rain first launched in the early 2000s, a reworking of its signature desert boot with a more casual flat crepe sole. It was swiftly discontinued, making a small-scale comeback in 2011, but it is, ultimately, a shoe known only by the true Clarks devotee. Such as, well, Mr. Gallagher.

clarks 1 / 2

“My favorite Clarks shoes are the ones that are on my feet, Desert Rain,” he says in a statement, and that isn’t him exaggerating in an attempt to sell more of his new collaboration. He’s been pictured wearing this niche footwear model for years.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“I know when I put on Clarks. Like when I put these [Clarks Desert Rain] on today, I feel proper,” he continues.

Gallagher’s take on the Desert Rain comes with some alterations. The crepe outsole is more chunky, departing from the model’s regular slim shape, and the upper comes in jumbo cotton corduroy with a highly textured finish.

Clarks 1 / 3

The final beige-hued boot almost looks like a thick-ribbed sock stitched onto a huge canoe-shaped rubber sole. It sounds weird, and it frankly is: These shoes look decisively left-field compared to your regular pair of Wallabees.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But that’s not a complaint, the experimental nature of the shoe, ingrained with the classic look of a Clarks boot, is a brilliant combination. It’s made for the most striking, genre-bending Clarks collaboration I’ve seen in recent memory.

The shoes, available in limited numbers at select retailers, are launching on March 20. And if the release is anything like trying to get Oasis reunion tour tickets, you’ll have to be quick to catch a pair.