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Lil Uzi's Bubblegum Vans Sneaker Is Ready to Pop

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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No one does a checkered print quite like Vans. The slip-on savant, having long since mastered the art of black and white patterns, is now adding some rosy charm to the signature shoe.

In collaboration with none other than Lil Uzi Vert, Vans turned its signature slip-on into a pretty and pink punk stepper.

shop vans here

Instead of the classic white squares, Lil Uzi Vert's take on the shoe features candy-pink ones, giving the otherwise simple slip-on a little extra va-va-voom.

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Reimagined classics have become something of a go-to for Vans, as we've seen with nostalgic gems like the frequently reconceptualized Authentic or the paint-splattered Old Skool. Vans' archive is its strongest source of inspiration, which is a flex if we've ever seen one.

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Naturally, this evocative presence translates to this collaboration with Lil Uzi and goes far beyond the pinked-out slip-ons.

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In addition to the classic Slip-On, the collaboration includes a pair of equally blush-toned Vans stunners, like the Authentic and the Old Skool.

Now Uzi's style profile is nothing short of layered. From Balenciaga boxers to diamond forehead studs, Uzi does the most — a lot. In fact, by his own established standards of sartorial zaniness, these fuchsia footwear gems, available on the Vans website, are honestly quite tame.

shop vans here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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