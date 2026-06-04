Lil Uzi's Bubblegum Vans Sneaker Is Ready to Pop

No one does a checkered print quite like Vans. The slip-on savant, having long since mastered the art of black and white patterns, is now adding some rosy charm to the signature shoe.

In collaboration with none other than Lil Uzi Vert, Vans turned its signature slip-on into a pretty and pink punk stepper.

Instead of the classic white squares, Lil Uzi Vert's take on the shoe features candy-pink ones, giving the otherwise simple slip-on a little extra va-va-voom.

Reimagined classics have become something of a go-to for Vans, as we've seen with nostalgic gems like the frequently reconceptualized Authentic or the paint-splattered Old Skool. Vans' archive is its strongest source of inspiration, which is a flex if we've ever seen one.

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Naturally, this evocative presence translates to this collaboration with Lil Uzi and goes far beyond the pinked-out slip-ons.

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In addition to the classic Slip-On, the collaboration includes a pair of equally blush-toned Vans stunners, like the Authentic and the Old Skool.

Now Uzi's style profile is nothing short of layered. From Balenciaga boxers to diamond forehead studs, Uzi does the most — a lot. In fact, by his own established standards of sartorial zaniness, these fuchsia footwear gems, available on the Vans website, are honestly quite tame.

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