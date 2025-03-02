Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
CLOT's Next Beautiful adidas Gazelle Goes Clarks Mode

Written by Morgan Smith

Edison Chen and adidas are even better the second time around. Since reuniting in 2023, the collaborations from the two minds have been nothing short of art, from woven espadrille-style sneakers to the dressiest Superstars yet.

What's next from Chen's CLOT brand and adidas? Crepe-soled sneakers.

CLOT and adidas return to the Gazelle to swap out its traditional rubber bottoms for thick crepe soles, giving it a preppy vibe similar to Ronnie Fieg's Clarks x adidas hybrids (save Fieg and Clarks, though).

Like a true CLOT design, the collaborative adidas Gazelles come with plenty of clever and fancy touches. For starters, the shoes are crafted with silky smooth satin uppers as well as velvet-like suede moments. One pair even comes with embroidered designs for an even more delicate look.

Elsewhere, the CLOT Gazelles offer up that familiar exposed stitching, seen on the brand's other adidas collabs. Finally, the sneaker finishes with gilded branding, concluding yet another luxe CLOT x adidas shoe.

CLOT and adidas had a strong debut in 2024 with ultra-breezy sneakers and equally thoughtful clothing and accessories. It's a new year for the partnership now, and it's already starting right with these new classy Gazelles. Fans can expect them to launch sometime in March in two colorways, blue and white.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
