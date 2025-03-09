Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Finally, adidas Stan Smith Espadrilles!

Written by Morgan Smith

CLOT and adidas' next round of sneaker collaborations look just as genius as the last. Just earlier this week, the brands' forthcoming crepe-soled Gazelles hit the internet, revealing a preppy take on the adidas classic. Next up, official looks at the collaboration's next Stan Smith shoe have arrived, and it looks flatter than ever. Frankenstein-ish, too.

The new CLOT x adidas Stan Smiths preserve the tennis icon's minimalist aesthetic, joined by a few clever updates. The sneakers come in two classic options: smooth black suede and supple white leather. Both CLOT x adidas shoes arrive with the typical Stan Smith branding as well as its Three Stripes holes on the sidewalls, plus some CLOT sign-offs.

As for the CLOT touches, the Stan Smiths now boasts these espadrille-style woven soles similar to the pair's Gazelle collaboration from last year. Honestly, it has made the traditionally flat-soled Stan Smiths even closer to the ground, from the looks of it.

Additionally, the black Stan Smith sneakers comes with a fuzzy green heel tab, which kind of reminds me of those Homer Simpson Stan Smiths from 2023.

A similar CLOT x adidas Stan Smith model surfaced last year, courtesy of sneaker sample leakers. The pairs featured beaded details and square toe boxes, giving the shoe this secretly dressy vibe (it didn't go full formal shoe like the CLOT's slick, heeled Superstars). It's unclear if these pairs got the espadrille sole treatment like the current offering, but it was another impressive piece by CLOT, nonetheless.

The 2024 Stan Smiths have yet to see the light of day. But the new CLOT x adidas Stan Smith Espadrille sneakers, in black and white, are expected to land sometime this summer.

Maybe CLOT and adidas will drop all three. Who knows?

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
