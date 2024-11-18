Flat-Out Bead-iful: How CLOT Made the adidas Gazelle a Slick Skate Sneaker (EXCLUSIVE)

CLOT founder Edison Chen and adidas are relentless. The pair's collaborative hot streak has basically not slowed since it debuted in late 2023, as mesh sneakers, square-toed Stan Smiths, and even some impressively stylish wearables continue rolling out en masse.

Next up for CLOT and adidas is a killer skate collection to round out November, grounded by those delightfully beaded Gazelle sneakers first witnessed in early autumn.

Available in white and blue, CLOT's take on the adidas Gazelle is tonal and textural, amplified by beading that adds appreciable attitude to the otherwise timeless low-top shoe.

Both of CLOT's colorways are distinct and yet still very Wales Bonner, at least in the extra bit of visual intrigue.

Note that though CLOT didn't take on the adidas Gazelle ADV, a more true-to-form skate shoe, it did imbue its new Gazelle sneakers with thrashable qualities, made tangible by a tough gum-hued rubber sole and snug-seamed sockliner intended to increase ankle grip.

Modeled by adidas Skateboarding team members Jenn Soto, Miles Silvas, and Zach Saraceno, the shredder ethos is undeniable, even if the clothing is more classically streetwear.

Instead of, say, baggy jorts, CLOT opted to less overtly homage the skater attitude with preppy polo shirts and a loose-fitting track set printed with co-branding and statement colors that empathize with both colors of the newest CLOT x adidas Gazelle.

Instead of an outré reimagining like prior outings, CLOT simple went for what it knows best: Handsome aesthetics and classic shapes.

And, to no one's surprise, the resulting selection is a potent update to the classics, imminently clean and covetable. Hey, if it ain't broke, shop CLOT's latest on adidas' CONFIRMED app on November 18 and the Gazelles at all major adidas stockists from Noveber 22.