adidas' Stan Smith Is so Stylish It Even Makes Square Toes Look Good

adidas' Stan Smith is having a moment. Heck, more than a moment: Stan Smith is back, baby. So much so that CLOT is taking adidas' signature tennis shoe to an entirely unheard of dimension: the square dimension.

CLOT has had an amazing run at adidas thus far, even though the pair only just began collaborating as of late 2024.

And its adventurous take on the Stan Smith is a genius-level remix that leaves the minimalist sneaker's appeal intact while elevating its design language to wild heights.

That's a lot happening with a super-simple low-top shoe.

First revealed online by sneaker sample leakers, CLOT's adidas Stan Smith is realized in white leather as per yooj with a single major distinction visible from the get-go: these sneakers are square AF. And maybe a little flattened.

Gone is the Stan's self-effacing mild chunk, which granted it all-purpose appeal on and off (and very far off) the tennis court, replaced with a streamlined shape that, dare I say, looks a little more stylish.

Goes to show how far strong sneaker design will take you. Square toes are broadly in style right now but not all sneakers can make 'em work — you risk falling into off-off-brand uncool territory. But the Stan is such a solid shoe that it even pulls off square toes.

This is in line with the rise of adidas' Stan Smith Decon, a deconstructed (duh) variant of the classic shoe that's somehow even more understated than the OG.

CLOT also classed up its Stan Smith with ornate beading on the heel, a handsome touch that really makes this thing feel special.

It's nice to see Stan back in the saddle after so many years on the sneaker sideline, emerging solely (ha) for a single collab.

Now, there's a genuinely stylish Stan Smith dropping practically every other week, ushering in what feels like a true summer of Stan.

Welcome back, old friend.