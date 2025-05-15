Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

CLOT and adidas are back, and they’re once again remixing the classic Superstar model. 

If you're familiar with the Clot’s Superstar BREATHE series, you already know the formula: Take the storied shell-toed sneaker and reimagine it with mesh paneling for extra ventilation.

It’s still got that Superstar DNA, but elevated and summer-appropriate. The all-pink upper is of the pastel variety, and the subtle “CLOT FAMILY” branding on the stripes cements this as part of CLOT’s range of wild adidas sneakers.

Following the Superstar BREATHE’s debut in a crisp green colorway, this new pink rendition is an equally pale-hued creation. 

As has happened with previous CLOT x adidas link-ups, this latest collaborative shoe will pre-launch exclusively on May 16 at JUICE Taipei. And if you buy from JUICE, you get exclusive pastel pink and blue laces alongside a mesh drawstring shoebag. 

On May 23, the CLOT Superstar Breathe "Pink" will officially receive its worldwide release. But you’ll want to be quick, CLOT and adidas’ recent sneakers have built a habit of not sticking around on shop floors for long.

