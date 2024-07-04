adidas' Stan Smith Just Got a Extremely Luxurious Makeover

Like it or not, adidas' Stan Smith sneakers are on the path to being cool again. The flat shoe boom has re-sparked interest in not only the rotation-ready original but also its cool makeovers.

adidas' Stan Smith Freizeit shoe is the latest remix to roll off the production belt, unloaded as perhaps the most sophisticated-looking Stan Smith yet (followed by that one dapper suede collab).

The Stan Smith already has a crisp leather upper. But for the Freizeit, adidas gives the new model super creamy tumbled leather for its exterior.

Underfoot, the Stan Smith's traditionally flat soles get a lift. So long to the smooth, close-to-ground base. And say "hello" to a thick rubber, oxford-style base evoking serious prep vibes.

Indeed, the adidas shoe is like a Stan Smith Doc Marten hybrid, almost.

Although formal in appearance, the adidas Stan Smith Freizeit follows a leisurely mindset, taking inspiration from 70s athleisurewear (the term "Freizeit" even translates to "leisure time).

adidas offers its dressy-looking shoe in extremely luxury-level colorways, including a rich Redwood and cream white, currently at stores like Above the Clouds and Sneakersnstuff.

With all these Stan Smiths coming out, 'tis truly the season for the OG tennis shoe again.