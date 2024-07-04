Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Stan Smith Just Got a Extremely Luxurious Makeover

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Like it or not, adidas' Stan Smith sneakers are on the path to being cool again. The flat shoe boom has re-sparked interest in not only the rotation-ready original but also its cool makeovers.

adidas' Stan Smith Freizeit shoe is the latest remix to roll off the production belt, unloaded as perhaps the most sophisticated-looking Stan Smith yet (followed by that one dapper suede collab).

The Stan Smith already has a crisp leather upper. But for the Freizeit, adidas gives the new model super creamy tumbled leather for its exterior.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Underfoot, the Stan Smith's traditionally flat soles get a lift. So long to the smooth, close-to-ground base. And say "hello" to a thick rubber, oxford-style base evoking serious prep vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Indeed, the adidas shoe is like a Stan Smith Doc Marten hybrid, almost.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Although formal in appearance, the adidas Stan Smith Freizeit follows a leisurely mindset, taking inspiration from 70s athleisurewear (the term "Freizeit" even translates to "leisure time).

adidas offers its dressy-looking shoe in extremely luxury-level colorways, including a rich Redwood and cream white, currently at stores like Above the Clouds and Sneakersnstuff.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With all these Stan Smiths coming out, 'tis truly the season for the OG tennis shoe again.

Shop adidas Stan Smith
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now