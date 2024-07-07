Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Concepts Ain't Letting Up With Its Killer Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Concepts holds many great sneaker collaborations in its past, including the iconic "C-Note" New Balances and sneakerheads' favorite Thanksgiving Dunks.

Concepts' future looks even brighter, thanks to a killer colorful ASICS sneaker (plus some other fire shoes in the pipeline).

The forever-cool ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 is the star of Concepts' latest collaboration. The brand has brought the model to life with an extremely striking "Cannoli Cream/Poinciana" colorway that already has sneaker lovers saying "gimme gimme."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In official images of Concept's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14, bold gradients featuring red, green, and yellow hues cover the shoe's overlaying panels and unforgettable ASICS stripes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A satisfying cream color joins the explosion of color, alongside a classic white mesh underlay. Both shades make for a pleasing contrast against the vibrant bursts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"CNCPTS" appears on the heel, replacing the signature ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 stamp. At the same time, both brand symbols land on the insoles: Concepts for one foot and ASICS for the other.

Concepts creative director Deon Point previously teased the newest ASICS sneaker, in addition to a pending New Balance 1906U dressed in a "C-Note" outfit (it also has an "Outside Clothes" vibe to it).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While we're eagerly awaiting the launch dates for Concepts' upcoming sneakers, there's some potentially exciting news for the label's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14.

Keep an eye out next season, 'cause this bold stepper is expected to hit the shelves during Fall/Winter 2024.

Shop ASICS GEL-Kayano 14
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now