Concepts Ain't Letting Up With Its Killer Sneakers

Concepts holds many great sneaker collaborations in its past, including the iconic "C-Note" New Balances and sneakerheads' favorite Thanksgiving Dunks.

Concepts' future looks even brighter, thanks to a killer colorful ASICS sneaker (plus some other fire shoes in the pipeline).

The forever-cool ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 is the star of Concepts' latest collaboration. The brand has brought the model to life with an extremely striking "Cannoli Cream/Poinciana" colorway that already has sneaker lovers saying "gimme gimme."

In official images of Concept's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14, bold gradients featuring red, green, and yellow hues cover the shoe's overlaying panels and unforgettable ASICS stripes.

A satisfying cream color joins the explosion of color, alongside a classic white mesh underlay. Both shades make for a pleasing contrast against the vibrant bursts.

"CNCPTS" appears on the heel, replacing the signature ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 stamp. At the same time, both brand symbols land on the insoles: Concepts for one foot and ASICS for the other.

Concepts creative director Deon Point previously teased the newest ASICS sneaker, in addition to a pending New Balance 1906U dressed in a "C-Note" outfit (it also has an "Outside Clothes" vibe to it).

While we're eagerly awaiting the launch dates for Concepts' upcoming sneakers, there's some potentially exciting news for the label's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14.

Keep an eye out next season, 'cause this bold stepper is expected to hit the shelves during Fall/Winter 2024.