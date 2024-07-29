New Balance's "Dunks" Went Back to Basics & Still Look Good

Even with the most classic paint jobs, the New Balance Numeric 480 skate shoes do no wrong. The 480 "Dunks" get better, actually.

After enjoying some of the most stunning colorways this year (creamy remixes, too), the New Balance 480 skate sneakers have gone back to basics, embracing timeless black and white schemes.

The rotation-ready colors calmly decorate equally appealing suede and textured leather uppers, resulting in extremely clean-looking New Balance skate shoes.

For some, the classic makeover of the beloved New Balance 480 "Dunks" may look familiar, as they were released for us stateside folks back in June (there are still some on New Balance's website as we speak).

New Balance is now sharing the classic 480 colorways with the rest of the world — well, New Balance Harajuku. If you find yourself in Tokyo soon and craving trendy New Balance skate shoes, stop by New Balance's Harajuku store for the latest New Balance 480 sneakers.

New Balance is as good at making skate shoes as cooking up timeless dad shoes. Through New Balance's Numeric line, the brand continues to deliver nice skate sneakers and excellent collaborations, the 480 "Dunks" included.

At the top of the year, we acknowledged the beautiful skate shoes, a.k.a. the New Balance Numeric 480 sneakers, whose debut run has been nothing short of stunning...and wonderfully big.

Now, the New Balance 480s are officially classic, colorway-wise.