The Joe Freshgoods 990v3 Global Release Is Tomorrow

Brand: Joe Freshgoods x New Balance

Model: 990v3 “Outside Clothes”

Release Date: September 10

Price: $220

Buy: newbalance.com and select retailers globally (see list below)

What We’re Saying: Joe Freshgoods came through with one of 2020's best collaborations when he worked alongside New Balance to release the "No Emotions Are Emotions" project. The overwhelming success of the collab has led to another joint foray, as the designer is now prepping the release of the "Outside Clothes" 990v3.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Months back, Sneaker Freaker gave us our first look at the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v3, which boasts a blue mesh base with brown suede overlays. Blue is also used for the silhouette's signature N branding on the side, while complementary pops of green further liven up the sneaker via additional branding and select details such as the top eyelets.

In speaking on the collab, the designer and creative director had this to say: “I didn’t realize until last year how much the act of being outside had played a major part in my career. Sometimes it takes something being taken away from you to realize what it means to you. And that’s really what inspired this shoe. To me, being told you smell like outside represents the early stages of what fun meant. From neighborhood block parties to hanging on the porch all day with your homies, you knew you had a wild day when your mom said you smelled like outside.”

The 990v3 isn't the first New Balance 99x series silhouette Joe Freshgoods has worked on. For the aforementioned "No Emotions Are Emotions" collaboration, he reimagined the 992, in addition to Kawhi Leonard’s signature OMN1S sneaker. Only time will tell if the 990v3 collab will be as successful as the initial Joe Freshgoods x New Balance release, but things are looking promising so far.

Where to buy the Joe FreshGoods x New Balance 990v3 “Outside Clothes”

asphaltgold atmos END. Clothing Blends Commonwealth Concepts BSTN Capsule Bodega Extrabutter DSM FootPatrol GoodHood Kith Livestock Overkill Sneaker Politics Patta Oneness Notre Packer Somewhere Sneakersnstuff StarCow Undefeated NextDoor Haven Liklihood

Releasing alongside the outdoor-inspired 990v3 is a collection of complementary apparel, which will be available exclusively through joefreshgoods.com.

Joe Freshgoods / New Balance 1 / 6

Shop more New Balance from Highsnobiety Shop below.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio NIOBIUM Concept 2 $180 Buy at Highsnobiety

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio NIOBIUM Concept 2 $180 Buy at Highsnobiety

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.