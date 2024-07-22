Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Ordinary Dad Shoes Are Getting Extraordinary Colorways (Finally)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's 725 sneaker is one of the brand's more straightforward dad shoes. It is backed by a devoted fanbase that champions its chunky Y2K charm, maximum cushioning, and normal rotation-ready schemes. When searching for the pairs on Instagram and Google, I was met with many standard New Balance grey iterations, plus many other frill-free neutral colorways.

So, imagine my astonishment when I stumbled upon the typically understated New Balance 725 shoe, now presented in a remarkably vibrant and colorful scheme.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With a classic black base, the New Balance 725v1 is adorned with bursts of royal blue, pinkish purple, minty green, and fiery orange. This striking palette accentuates the upper's diverse materials, from lustrous metallics to creamy leather. New Balance took similar stylistic approaches with its 1000 running shoes and techy 1906R sneakers.

Also, on the New Balance 725 — available at select stores like Shoe Palace — the upper's foundation consisted of rippled mesh, a reminder of the shoe's early 2000s runner influences (but modernized).

New Balance's 725 is also the star of the label's latest "Chaos Pack." In this New Balance offering, shiny, distressed dad shoes are as good as the chaotic oven-style packaging, including random charms and mitten pouches.

New Balance's 725 sneaker has quietly held its own in the brand's collection for awhile now, even landing a leading role in a Naked collaboration in 2021. However, with its own pack and new stunning schemes, it feels like a big moment for the 725 — or at least, the makings of one.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If New Balance keeps up these surprisingly good drops, we just might see the 725 sneaker enjoy the 1906 treatment as the brand's next star dad shoe.

Shop New Balance 725
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now