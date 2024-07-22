New Balance's Ordinary Dad Shoes Are Getting Extraordinary Colorways (Finally)

New Balance's 725 sneaker is one of the brand's more straightforward dad shoes. It is backed by a devoted fanbase that champions its chunky Y2K charm, maximum cushioning, and normal rotation-ready schemes. When searching for the pairs on Instagram and Google, I was met with many standard New Balance grey iterations, plus many other frill-free neutral colorways.

So, imagine my astonishment when I stumbled upon the typically understated New Balance 725 shoe, now presented in a remarkably vibrant and colorful scheme.

With a classic black base, the New Balance 725v1 is adorned with bursts of royal blue, pinkish purple, minty green, and fiery orange. This striking palette accentuates the upper's diverse materials, from lustrous metallics to creamy leather. New Balance took similar stylistic approaches with its 1000 running shoes and techy 1906R sneakers.

Also, on the New Balance 725 — available at select stores like Shoe Palace — the upper's foundation consisted of rippled mesh, a reminder of the shoe's early 2000s runner influences (but modernized).

New Balance's 725 is also the star of the label's latest "Chaos Pack." In this New Balance offering, shiny, distressed dad shoes are as good as the chaotic oven-style packaging, including random charms and mitten pouches.

New Balance's 725 sneaker has quietly held its own in the brand's collection for awhile now, even landing a leading role in a Naked collaboration in 2021. However, with its own pack and new stunning schemes, it feels like a big moment for the 725 — or at least, the makings of one.

If New Balance keeps up these surprisingly good drops, we just might see the 725 sneaker enjoy the 1906 treatment as the brand's next star dad shoe.