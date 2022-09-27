Zip Up (Or Down) UNDERCOVER & WTAPS' Chuck Taylors

Brand: UNDERCOVER x WTAPS x Converse

Model: Chuck Taylor Z Hi

Release Date: October 1

Buy: UNDERCOVER's website and physical shops

Editor’s Notes: UNDERCOVER and WTAPS welcomed Converse to its "ONE ON ONE" reunion, with the three joining forces for a Chuck Taylor sneaker collaboration.

Specifically, UNDERCOVER and WTAPS teamed up with Converse Addict, a repository of premium Converse classics housed by the shoe brand's Japanese imprint, for a collaborative Chuck Taylor Z Hi.

While I'm not sure what the Z represents in this pair of Addict Chucks, there's undoubtedly some V — Vibram, that is — in the hefty platform sole of UNDERCOVER and WTAPS' Chuck Taylors.

Above that stacked sole, the UNDERCOVER x WTAPS x Converse Chuck Taylors totes an oversized pull tab on the ankle that reads "ONE ON ONE," reiterating the UNDERCOVER and WTAP's collaboration that was announced back in early January.

Like with most collabs, the presence of each brand is naturally in view, from the classic Converse Chuck Taylor ankle patch to UNDERCOVER and WTAPS' respective and collaborative logos elsewhere.

Last and certainly not least (or unobvious), an unmistakable zipper — a detail that also appears in the partnerships' ONE ON ONE apparel — trails the side of the shoe, starting at the tippy top of the ankle and stopping just a few centimeters from the midsole.

Though I'm more of a zipped-up shoe person as I enjoy a secure fit, I'm not knocking those bold enough to wear their Chucks with the fly down.

I'd say the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction is certainly acceptable in the case of UNDERCOVER x WTAPS' Converse Chuck Taylors.

