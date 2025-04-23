A Converse Runner as Flat as a Pancake, as Luxe as a Prada

Never since the coining of the term has flatlining stood for something positive. But in this era of slimmed-down sneakers, it can be seen as a very welcome occurrence.

The Samba-induced slender footwear craze has been producing some objectively beautiful footwear and it's just claimed its latest victim, making Converse's classic All Star athletic shoe go flat as a pancake.

Based on a 1975 running shoe, this thin-shaped reissue is part of a Japan-only rollout.

The shoe comes courtesy of Converse Addict, a Japanese diffusion line providing select Converse heritage models a premium, modern-day makeover.

The luxurious suede upper is gold-embossed with leather patches of the American brand's signature chevron-star logo, all of which sits atop an ultra-thin gummy sole.

It's stylistic recipe akin to what Prada has been exploring with its collapsable shoes and luxurious trail footwear. And since this is part of Converse Japan's high-end product line, it makes for a more affordable (and almost as luxe) alternative to those Italian luxury brand shoes.

It's just a shame that for all us based outside of Japan, the Converse Addict All Star Training Shoes will be hard to snag. To get a similar style of Converse shoe stateside, we'll have to wait for those le FLEUR* Jogger mystery kicks spotted on Tyler, The Creator late last year.

Part of the rapper's ongoing partnership with Converse, those snatched vintage runners are yet to see the light of day — never officially launched, nor announced for future drops by time of writing.

What we're left with in times like this is the age-old, deliciously masochistic feeling of wanting what we can't have. And boy, oh boy do I want these flattened Converse.

Japan? Tyler? Will you grant us this wish?