Converse Proves Texture Changes Everything

Sometimes, the biggest knowledge is knowing exactly what not to mess with. That’s why the new Converse All Star J Suede sneaker in “Red” drop feels like a low-key seismic shift where texture changes everything.

The Converse All Star J Suede “Red” shoe just whispers a calm IYKYK premium feel.

While the classic Chuck 70 sneakers stay busy collaborating and remixing silhouettes, this All Star simply swaps the canvas for lush, homegrown suede, and suddenly, it feels like the same shoe but luxe.

This is the kind of change that doesn’t register in a thumbnail photo, but in real life?

The nep of the suede, the way the red absorbs and diffuses light, and the minimal made-in-Japan detailing (check the heel tab and that insole logo in Japanese flag colors) all add up to something quietly elevated.

Available soon on Converse's website for $173, this Japanese-made All Star sneaker has always had more of the purist appeal of a silhouette that thrives on subtle shifts and refined materials, but this version takes that idea and runs with it.

It’s still the Chuck Taylor you know. Just way more grown.

