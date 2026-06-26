Converse Made Weirdly Chic Chuck Taylor Heels

Just when we thought we'd seen it all with Converse Japan, the Japanese imprint throws out a wild card: the Converse All-Star Polarige Mule SV.

In the simplest terms, it's a heeled Chuck Taylor mule. It borrows signature design elements from the OG sneaker but in a backless point-toe kitten heel format.

Bringing sneaker-level comfort to a heel isn't really that wild, or new for that matter. Similar sneaker-heel styles have appeared time and time again in the fashion space. Rihanna donned quite a few during her street style reign in the 2010s, many of which were FENTY x PUMA creations, of course.

Similar to the bad gal's pairs, Converse's newest mules are one of the more luxurious efforts. The All-Star Polarige Mule boasts a top-tier Japanese construction. The uppers, in particular, feature stitched glossy leather. There are also some more buttery touches plus a mesh tongue.

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The All-Star mules come in three colorways, including red, black, and silver. They're all scheduled to drop on Converse Japan's website on July 3 for ¥24,200, or around $149, alongside a boot version.

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And so Converse Japan's streak of crazy-good shoes continues. After chunky-soled ballerina sneakers and classy loafer hybrids, the brand does it again with surprisingly chic Chuck Taylor heels.

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