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Converse Made Weirdly Chic Chuck Taylor Heels

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just when we thought we'd seen it all with Converse Japan, the Japanese imprint throws out a wild card: the Converse All-Star Polarige Mule SV.

In the simplest terms, it's a heeled Chuck Taylor mule. It borrows signature design elements from the OG sneaker but in a backless point-toe kitten heel format.

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Bringing sneaker-level comfort to a heel isn't really that wild, or new for that matter. Similar sneaker-heel styles have appeared time and time again in the fashion space. Rihanna donned quite a few during her street style reign in the 2010s, many of which were FENTY x PUMA creations, of course.

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Similar to the bad gal's pairs, Converse's newest mules are one of the more luxurious efforts. The All-Star Polarige Mule boasts a top-tier Japanese construction. The uppers, in particular, feature stitched glossy leather. There are also some more buttery touches plus a mesh tongue.

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The All-Star mules come in three colorways, including red, black, and silver. They're all scheduled to drop on Converse Japan's website on July 3 for ¥24,200, or around $149, alongside a boot version.

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And so Converse Japan's streak of crazy-good shoes continues. After chunky-soled ballerina sneakers and classy loafer hybrids, the brand does it again with surprisingly chic Chuck Taylor heels.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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