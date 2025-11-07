Converse's Chocolatey Suede Loafers Are Deliciously Fancy

Converse Japan won’t stop messing with the loafer, and honestly, it keeps working. The latest low-top slip-on, a chocolatey take on its already excellent All Star Coinloafer, keeps the brand’s ongoing pursuit of perfecting unorthodox sneakers well and truly alive.

And this time, it lands in rich brown suede, a color impossible to avoid (seriously, it’s still everywhere). Granted though, it’s a hard shade to beat this time of the year. Or ever, really.

The lucky penny detail on the vamp, which can be flipped for on-the-go decision-making or even removed, gives a subtle nod to the model's design heritage.

It's a tiny flourish that turns an otherwise paired-back look into something quietly interesting.

It’s hard to deny the fact that people eat up a loafer, especially considering that not one, but two pairs featured on Lyst’s controversially insightful yet also arguably dull Q3 report.

Don’t be mistaken, though, these loafers aren’t here to fight with the sneaker-loafer, or even the scrunchy loafer. They’re distinctly their own, unique to Converse Japan's near-peerless experimentation with casually fancy footwear.

