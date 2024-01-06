Converse's New Boot Is Stacked With Bottega-Like Chunk

If you thought chunky boots were on their way out, think again. Enter Converse's new (and somewhat familiar) thick stompers: the All Star Earl Trek Wave boot.

One glance at Converse's new Trek Wave boots, and I instantly got Bottega Veneta vibes. The All-Star boots undoubtedly channel the luxury brand's Tire boots, one of the many everywhere-pieces from Daniel Lee's Bottega era.

Converse's new boots arrive in classic leather, complete with a stacked platform sole, stretchy side gore detail, and a slim-thick Chelsea boot shape like Bottega Veneta's sought-after shoes. Whether Bottega Veneta's boots were on the moodboard or not, there's no denying the Tire feels of the Converse All Star Earl Trek Wave boot.

Don't be confused, though. The cool, new boots are still very much Converse, too.

Based on its name, the Converse boot marries the brand's All Star Earl and Trek Wave sneakers (throw in a dash of Chuck 70). The All-Star Earl got some attention through a collaboration with Margaret Howell's MHL brand, resulting in two understated low-top takes. At the same time, Converse's Trek Wave series continues to advance the brand's chunky footwear craze with its voluminous-soled sneakers (and now boots).

Converse's All Star Earl Trek Wave boots naturally finish out with traditional brand features like an unmistakable All-Star badge and a Chuck Taylor-influenced midsole.

We've witnessed Converse dabble in boot territory with cowboy sneaker-boots and even duck boots with AMBUSH. With the brand still continuing its thick stepper efforts, it was only a matter of time before we got some big leather Converse boots.

After all, the chunky boots category remains all the rage. Even parent brand Nike couldn't resist (emo AJ1 boots included).

For those looking to cop, the Converse Earl Trek Wave boots are expected to arrive sometime during January 2024, and — checks calendar — it's officially January 2024. So, we'll likely see these pairs drop any day now.