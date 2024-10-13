Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
MM6 Maison Margiela's Next Salomon Shoe Has a Girlcore Twist

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon have returned to the sneaker game. This time, the pair transformed Salmon's rugged sneakers into — wait for it — Mary Jane hybrids!

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-Mary Jane sneaker is the latest to join the family. The shoe uses a classic Salomon trail sneaker but gives it a girly Mary Jane spin.

Shop MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon

Regarding construction, MM6 Maison Margiela's Salomon sneaker features a classic round toe and a grippy, thick sole. However, instead of the traditional quicklaces, the shoe receives a Velcro strap closure, bringing some girlcore vibes to the model.

The XT-Mary Jane appears in two colorways: multicolored for those looking to make a statement and black for those who prefer a quieter flex.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Mary Janes are naturally complete with both brands' logos stamped on the insole, toe, and strap.

It's only been a couple of years since the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon collab debuted their first sneaker together, and the partnership has only delivered more excellent models along the way.

The two brands have created cool, classic sneakers, but hybrid shoes like the laceless steppers and the crazy thigh-high Crosswaders have really made a splash.

The new XT-Mary Jane sneakers follow the brands' XT-4 mules, which dropped earlier this year and brought the partnership into slip-on territory.

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon have created Mary Jane shoes independently (French Marie Jeanne versions included), but this marks the labels' first effort under the partnership.

If history repeats itself, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Mary Jane sneakers will be snatched up swiftly.

In that case, better mark your calendars now. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salamon XT-Mary Jane sneakers are expected to release on October 17.

