The Timeless Suede Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If a Converse shoe has Trekwave in its name, expect a giant stepper. Even the brand's Trekwave loafers are massive (but still very classy, too).

As with other models from the series, Converse Japan's All-Star Trekwave loafer-sneaker combines a classic penny loafer upper with super-thick, hiking-worthy shoe soles.

Shop Converse Loafers

The results are an incredibly chunky hybrid sneaker that is part business and part adventure, all wild. Note that the midsole is actually borrowed from a Converse Chuck Taylor, down to the foxing, though it's almost unrecognizable buried beneath the grippy new sole unit.

We've also seen this particular shoe in slick leather before. But Converse Japan is now offering its wonderfully beefy loafer in a smooth black suede option.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At least the sneaker-loafer disciples have options.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Honestly, they have maybe too many formal crossovers to choose from beyond the All-Star universe.

Truly the sneaker gods are blessing hybrid-shoe enjoyers these days. Beyond Converse's sporty loaf there's also New Balance's 1906 loafer and PUMA's Sophyr effort. Even Vans has cooked up a dressy loafer for skaters.

Converse's loafer also expands the Trekwave line's already pretty diverse sneaker series, which thus far includes beefed-up ballet-sneakers, summer-ready sandals, and even some Bottega-flavored boots.

In the mood for thick preppy shoes? Converse's All-Star Trekwave loafer is available at Converse Japan for 20,000 yen (basically around $138).

However, very few sizes remain.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

No surprises there, given the ongoing sneaker hybrid obsessions.

