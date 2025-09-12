Converse's Killer Biker Boots Are Made for Stuntin'

Converse made its own killer biker boot just in time for the cooler weather.

They're actually All-Star Trekwave Western Boots by Converse's Japan imprint. The contrast stitching and even the classic All-Star badge definitely scream "yeehaw." However, the Converse boots have the general look of classic motorcycle boots, down to the buckles and tough-guy energy.

The lines between the two boot styles have always been blurred, even more with Converse's latest stompers.

And they're indeed stompers. The Converse boots naturally come with those thick, albeit seriously cushioned Trekwave soles, taking these moto steppers up a notch (or three).

Converse 1 / 2

In addition to plenty of standard Converse branding moments, the Trekwave boots wrap the feet and calves in cozy suede.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Converse's All-Star Trekwave biker boots ride out at dawn on September 26. They'll release exclusively on Converse Japan's website in black and desert sand for ¥22,000 (around $150).

After thigh-high cowboy boots and the ultimate ballerina sneakers, Converse Japan does it again with its new badass biker boot. Watch out, roads.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty