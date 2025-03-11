Converse's Denim Chucks Are Already Broken In (& Quite Shredded)

Converse's Chuck Taylor All-Star is one of the all-time great sneakers. Everyone on Earth has owned a pair and lived with it long enough to see their Converse shoes grow old and scuffed.

What if someone did all that for you before you even got to wear the sneakers, though?

Converse's new denim Chuck Taylor took care of that for ya. Who needs a break-in period?

This is, to be clear, a product of Converse Japan's making it, meaning that this is a separate venture entirely from the Nike-owned American Converse.

Hard to imagine the average American Converse enjoyer not being at least a little taken aback by the odd distressing that dances all over the denim Chuck Taylor's sole, giving the sneaker the appearance of a much-scuffed shoe.

It does complement the indigo denim upper, at least, which enjoys matching laces and crisp silver hardware for contrast.

Distressing aside, this is a pretty handsome pair of denim sneakers. With the distressing, though, they do get that little bit more interesting.

Available on Converse Japan's website for ¥15,400 (about $100), the "All Star Aged Faded Denim" certainly lives up to its name.

It's merely one of many intriguingly unusual Converse Japan creations to have released recently, which include Mary Jane platform shoes and bonafide Converse running sneakers. The denim Chucks certainly aren't the weirdest but they're by far the most worn-in.