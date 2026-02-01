Sneaker Brand Converse Created a Shockingly Classy Pair of Loafers

When New Balance announced its 1906L loafer back in 2024, the internet was rightly outraged, impressed, inspired, and everything in between. However you felt about the design, you definitely had an opinion.

And then things went quiet… The time between announcement and release was long enough for the shoe dubbed the ‘snoafer’ to fade from controversy and become almost accepted. Now, Converse is reviving the conversation with the Converse Jack Purcell 1935 Loafer.

While the New Balance snoafer leaned more towards into its sneaker DNA than the loafer, Converse shifts the balance, offering up a design which, from above, could be a classic loafer.

Viewed from the side, however, and the shoe gives away its sneaker roots. Fitted to a vulcanized rubber Jack Purcell sole unit, the leather upper takes on a much more casual feel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With details like pinched moccasin stitching around the toe box, Converse ensures that this design is more than a gimmick—this is a legitimate mutant shoe with equal attention paid to its loafer and sneaker styling.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available in an all-black and brown colorways, the design is definitely the most wearable snoafer we’ve seen on the market so far. Converse’s Jack Purcell 1935 Loafer also comes accompanied by optional tassels to fit to the vamp, so you can up the loafer levels to your liking.

Following a slew of sometimes more, sometimes less dressy takes on this hybrid trend, the release of this latest variant might mark the day Converse transitions from sneaker brand but being a loafer brand, too.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.