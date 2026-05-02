Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Quiet Return of Nike’s Handsome Handwoven Harris Tweed Dunks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember Nike's Harris Tweed Dunks? Well, they're back.

Nike just quietly restocked a bunch of hits, including its Harris Tweed x Dunk Low collaboration from 2025.

Shop Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®

And again, this is just a restock, so nothing has changed since the last drop. No new colorways or designs. Nike has simply given fans another chance to own the Dunks decked out in the famously fuzzy handwoven wool (and stitched with the official Harris Tweed tag, too).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

2025 was the year of the Harris Tweed shoe, honestly. Several sneaker brands, including adidas and Vans, collaborated with the Scottish artisans to create stylish handmade versions of their most classic models. Even Dr. Martens dropped some Harris Tweed boots, bringing classic elderly swag to the 8-eye Pascal 1460.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's cozy contribution came in three colorways, all of which quickly sold out the first time around. Only the black and "Sesame" have returned for 2026. But still, that's two Harris Tweed Dunks for the win.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It's no surprise to see that the black pairs have already sold out again. However, the brown "Sesame" Dunks are still available on Nike's website for $135. But act fast, as very few sizes are left.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Sweetest Air Max Has Cotton Candy in Its Soles
  • Nike's New Crisp Skate Shoe Is Too Clean for the Skate Park
  • A Pink Nike Air Max So Good, It Shines on Its Own
  • The World's Best Dad Shoe Is a Crispy-Clean Air Jordan
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now