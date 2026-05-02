The Quiet Return of Nike’s Handsome Handwoven Harris Tweed Dunks

Remember Nike's Harris Tweed Dunks? Well, they're back.

Nike just quietly restocked a bunch of hits, including its Harris Tweed x Dunk Low collaboration from 2025.

And again, this is just a restock, so nothing has changed since the last drop. No new colorways or designs. Nike has simply given fans another chance to own the Dunks decked out in the famously fuzzy handwoven wool (and stitched with the official Harris Tweed tag, too).

2025 was the year of the Harris Tweed shoe, honestly. Several sneaker brands, including adidas and Vans, collaborated with the Scottish artisans to create stylish handmade versions of their most classic models. Even Dr. Martens dropped some Harris Tweed boots, bringing classic elderly swag to the 8-eye Pascal 1460.

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Nike's cozy contribution came in three colorways, all of which quickly sold out the first time around. Only the black and "Sesame" have returned for 2026. But still, that's two Harris Tweed Dunks for the win.

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It's no surprise to see that the black pairs have already sold out again. However, the brown "Sesame" Dunks are still available on Nike's website for $135. But act fast, as very few sizes are left.

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