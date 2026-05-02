Nike’s Weirdly Techy Ballerina Sneaker Goes Dark

Even in its quietest colorway, Nike's Shox Z Calistra sneaker can't hide.

Underneath its blacked-out scheme, the model marries ballet-coded details with Nike's craziest technology. It's basically a revival of the previous Shox Calistra shoe from the early 2000s. Nike has just freshened her up, adding in extra techy uppers and new Shox Z cushioning in the soles.

The Calistra was pretty obscure back then. But now, this Swoosh ballerina is ready for her big moment.

It's already on the right track, too. Nike has started the Calistra off with a couple of solid collaborations, including cool team-ups with Naked and Labelhood. At the same time, the in-line options promise to be just as good.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Take the all-black pairs, for instance. These general release colorway offer nicely polished uppers, all dressed in classic black.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It also features some red hints on the heel and outsole, so it's not entirely black, per se. It's almost similar to Labelhood's pairs, minus the laces and less "Bred" energy. The general-release effort brings a bit more black-swan aura up top.

Retailing for $159, the black Shox Z Calistra sneakers are scheduled to drop on Naked's website on May 7. The "Pale Ivory" versions will join it.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.