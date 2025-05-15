Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Artisans Delicately Embroidered These Handmade Converse

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Kartik Research's network of artisnans is used to adding their hand embroidery onto loose linen tailoring or relaxed shirting. However, for an exclusive Dover Street Market collaboration, they’ve turned their attention to sneakers.

A highly limited run of Converse Chuck Taylors has been created by Kartik Research, the brand reimagining ancient Indian handicraft for the modern day. And when I say highly limited, I’m talking about only 30 pairs made.

The shoes are your classic hi-top Chuck Taylors, complete with the signature black line running across the middle of the midsole and circular Converse All Star patch on the inner ankle. (You know the ones.)

Thanks to the distinct handiwork of Kartik Research’s local craftspeople, each pair features a thick embroidered flower motif covering the upper. Some are more subtle, such as a black-on-black design, while on others, Kartik Research’s influence is more prominent, like the red-colored Converse with white embroidery and jewels. 

These sneakers are launching on May 16 exclusively at Dover Street Market’s London and Paris locations. 

If you don’t get to the stores quick enough, then unfortunately you’re too late. This is a very limited, one-time sneaker release. Although, while you’re there you can browse the latest range of new Kartik Research suiting, workwear-imbued outerwear, and breezy shirting.

