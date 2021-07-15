We’ve Got a Crush on the Lola Bunny Converse Pro Leather

Brand: Space Jam x Converse

Model: Pro Leather, Chuck ’70, and Run Star Motion

Release Date: July 16

Price: $115 (Pro Leather), $135 (Chuck 70 and Run Star Motion)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: To celebrate Space Jam: A New Legacy hitting cinemas worldwide this week, Converse has created a co-branded collection comprising a number of footwear options as well as a range of apparel. The footwear includes cartoon graphic-laden versions of the Pro Leather, Chuck ’70, and Converse’s new Run Star Motion.

Converse x Space Jam Run Star Motion $135 Buy at Highsnobiety

The Pro Leather is inspired by fan-favorite Lola Bunny, featuring a smooth perforated leather upper with a fur Star Chevron logo on the sides. A Lola graphic is embroidered on the heel. The Run Star Motion is one of Converse’s boldest designs yet, following in the footsteps of the Run Star Hike. It pairs a spacey graphic with exaggerated lines. Finally, the Chuck ’70 Hi arrives with custom ankle patches that you can use to totally customize one of the most classic sneakers in history.

Converse 1 / 4

The collection drops at Highsnobiety Shop on July 16.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.