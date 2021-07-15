Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We’ve Got a Crush on the Lola Bunny Converse Pro Leather

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Brand: Space Jam x Converse

Model: Pro Leather, Chuck ’70, and Run Star Motion

Release Date: July 16

Price: $115 (Pro Leather), $135 (Chuck 70 and Run Star Motion)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: To celebrate Space Jam: A New Legacy hitting cinemas worldwide this week, Converse has created a co-branded collection comprising a number of footwear options as well as a range of apparel. The footwear includes cartoon graphic-laden versions of the Pro Leather, Chuck ’70, and Converse’s new Run Star Motion.

Converse x Space JamPro Leather White
$105.00
Converse x Space JamChuck Taylor 70 Multi
$125.00
Converse x Space JamRun Star Motion
$135
The Pro Leather is inspired by fan-favorite Lola Bunny, featuring a smooth perforated leather upper with a fur Star Chevron logo on the sides. A Lola graphic is embroidered on the heel. The Run Star Motion is one of Converse’s boldest designs yet, following in the footsteps of the Run Star Hike. It pairs a spacey graphic with exaggerated lines. Finally, the Chuck ’70 Hi arrives with custom ankle patches that you can use to totally customize one of the most classic sneakers in history.

Converse
The collection drops at Highsnobiety Shop on July 16.

