A Ma Maniére & Nike Went Beast Mode While You Were Sleeping

While you were sleeping, A Ma Maniére and Nike were in the lab cooking up history-making sneakers.

A Ma Maniére recently unveiled its latest Nike collection, dubbed "While You Were Sleeping," which saw the brand take on Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse models. A Nike collection of this caliber hasn't been done since Off-White™'s coveted "The Ten" drop by Virgil Abloh.

A Ma Maniére's offering is another one for the Swoosh history books, no doubt.

The brand's Air Jordan 3 leads the lineup, joined by a Jordan 4, Jordan 39, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Air Max 95, and Converse Weapon Low. Each sneaker is naturally dressed in A Ma Maniére's signature palette of rich violet, soft pink, creamy whites, and classic black shades.

Given the label's track record of lush spins, expect A Ma Maniére's sneakers to include luxurious details like silky linings and premium material builds. From the looks of it, the velvety Jordan 39 is patiently waiting to launch as this season's best-looking basketball sneaker.

Seeing a Zoom Vomero 5 in the collection would've be great. But Nike sort of has that covered.

A couple of the models have been floating around the internet since earlier this year, including A-Ma Maniére's Jordan 4 and Air Max 95 sneakers. However, when we first met the brand's chunky Air Max, it appeared in a white colorway rather than the black version seen above.

Perhaps we'll get both down the road. 'Cause why not both?

With the Nike drop, A Ma Maniére celebrates not only its 10-year anniversary but its longtime commitment to providing luxury experiences and thoughtful storytelling.

Fans are welcome to follow the new chapter, which will kick off with the release of the Air Jordan 3 on August 20. The rest of the collection and A- Ma Maniére journey will continue throughout the year.

The collection may have been creatd while you were sleeping, but don't sleep on the rollout.